MLS

WATCH: MLS Player Hits Fan After Kicking Ball Into Stands, Sent Off

Dru Yearwood was not allowed by other fans to apologize for the incident

By Sanjesh Singh

Scroll down to watch video

Dru Yearwood
Getty Images

New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood was sent off in Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Union after kicking a ball into the stands, seemingly out of frustration, that hit a fan in the process.

In second-half stoppage time down 2-0 to Union, Yearwood was called for a foul that occurred right on the sideline, which led to him booting the ball into the stands.

Yearwood went up into the stands to try to apologize to the fan, but he was met by a fan wearing a Red Bulls jersey who gestured to him to walk away and not apologize. The fan also appeared to throw their scarf on Yearwood’s head during the moment. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The referee gave the 22-year-old midfielder a yellow card for the initial foul and a yellow for sending the ball into the audience, which resulted in a red-card send off. 

Yearwood, who came up through Southend United and Arsenal’s youth academy in England, will likely miss the next game on Sept. 10 against the New England Revolution

This article tagged under:

MLSsoccer
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us