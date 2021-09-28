Watch NBC's Epic Promo for Tom Brady Vs. Patriots Game Featuring Adele

Watch NBC's Epic Promo for Tom Brady vs. Pats Game Featuring Adele originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tom Brady's historic return to Gillette Stadium to play against his former team, the New England Patriots, is not just another game.

Need an example?

Check out this NBC promo for the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patriots, featuring Adele's hit song, "Hello."

Hello from the other side. @TomBrady returns to New England this Sunday night.



🎵: @Adele pic.twitter.com/EmISjoZwrh — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 28, 2021

Emotions will be running high when Brady comes back to the place he spent the first 20 years of his legendary NFL career and won six Super Bowl titles.

Even though Patriots fans want to see their team bounce back from a tough Week 3 loss and beat Brady's Bucs, you can bet the 44-year-old quarterback will receive a very warm reception from those in attendance.

Kickoff is scheduled 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with "Pregame Live".