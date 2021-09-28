NFL

Watch NBC's Epic Promo for Tom Brady Vs. Patriots Game Featuring Adele

By Nick Goss

Watch NBC's Epic Promo for Tom Brady vs. Pats Game Featuring Adele originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's historic return to Gillette Stadium to play against his former team, the New England Patriots, is not just another game.

Need an example?

Check out this NBC promo for the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patriots, featuring Adele's hit song, "Hello."

Emotions will be running high when Brady comes back to the place he spent the first 20 years of his legendary NFL career and won six Super Bowl titles. 

Brady reveals what he expects from Patriots fans in return to Gillette Stadium

Sports

Even though Patriots fans want to see their team bounce back from a tough Week 3 loss and beat Brady's Bucs, you can bet the 44-year-old quarterback will receive a very warm reception from those in attendance.

Kickoff is scheduled 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with "Pregame Live".

