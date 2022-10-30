NFL

WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?

Veteran NFL referee Jerome Boger got his Seattle sports teams mixed up on Sunday

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday.

And the Seattle Mariners were called for one.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome Boger got his Seattle sports teams mixed up while announcing a penalty to the Lumen Field crowd.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"After the play was over, sideline interference -- the coaching staff of the Seattle Mariners was in the restricted area," Boger said.

Sports

49ers

49ers Observations: Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Fuels Win Over Rams

49ers

Watch 49ers Faithful Invade ‘Rams' House' With Sea of Red, Gold

A hilarious blunder that would be a bit more understandable if the Mariners were currently at the forefront of the sports world and playing in the World Series. But the M's season has been over for a couple of weeks after losing in the ALDS.

NFL Twitter didn't cut the 19-year veteran ref any slack for the mistake.

The Mariners Seahawks went on to close out a 27-13 victory over the Giants.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSeattle SeahawksNew York Giants
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us