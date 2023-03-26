San Diego state

Watch: San Diego State Coach Brian Dutcher Does Trust Fall Off Ladder After Cutting Down Net

Dutcher's sixth season at the helm has turned out to be the best one in program history

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

NBC Universal, Inc.

The celebration is on for the San Diego State Aztecs.

No. 5 SDSU punched its first ever ticket to the Final Four with a 57-56 win over No. 6 Creighton in the Elite Eight of the men's 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Darrion Trammell knocked down the game-winning free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining to book the Aztecs' trip to Houston.

SDSU celebrated the historic win in traditional fashion by cutting down the net at the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Although, the Aztecs put their own twist on it.

After head coach Brian Dutcher finished cutting the net off the rim, he did a trust fall off the ladder and into the arms of his players.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Dutcher's sixth season at the helm has turned out to be the best one in program history. The Aztecs had never been beyond the Sweet 16 prior to this season, and now they're Final Four bound.

SDSU will face another school making its Final Four debut in No. 9 Florida Atlantic. The Owls are coming off upsets of No. 4 Tennessee and No. 3 Kansas State.

Sports

Warriors Mar 24

Warriors Observations: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole Fuel Big Win Over Sixers

MLB Opening Day Mar 24

Cheapest and Most Expensive MLB Opening Day Tickets

The Kansas State Wildcats are out of the 2023 men's tournament after falling to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

If the Aztecs can get past FAU, they'll be just one win away from Dutcher doing another trust fall at NRG Stadium to celebrate a national title.

This article tagged under:

San Diego stateMarch MadnessNCAA Tournament
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us