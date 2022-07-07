Steph Curry

Watch Steph Curry Make Young Fan's Day in Wholesome Golf Moment

By Tom Dierberger

Watch Steph make young fan's day in wholesome golf moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's not even basketball season, but Steph Curry still is out here making memories for fans.

Preparing for the celebrity American Century Championship this weekend, Curry played a practice round Wednesday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

After finishing up a hole, Curry walked over to a group of fans and flipped his golf ball to a youngster standing nearby. The reaction was priceless.

Curry will have Thursday to sneak in another practice round before the annual tournament begins Friday morning. 

The four-time NBA champion has finished as high as fourth in the event three different times. Last summer, he earned 56 points in the tournament's scoring system and took ninth place.

No matter which celebrity comes out on top this weekend, this young Curry fan already is the biggest winner.

