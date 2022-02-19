Watch Steph Curry's Nonchalant Reaction to Getting Booed With Ayesha

Steph had nonchalant reaction to getting booed by Cavs fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This spring will mark four years since the last time the Warriors and and Cleveland Cavaliers met in the NBA Finals.

However, the rivalry between the two franchises remains strong.

Hours after giving the same treatment to Draymond Green, Cavaliers fans attending the NBA All-Star events Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse rained down thunderous boos towards the Warriors' biggest star, Steph Curry.

Curry didn't participate in the skills challenge, 3-point contest or dunk contest Saturday night, but he did make an appearance on stage with his wife, Ayesha, to play a couples game against rapper 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward and promote their new television show.

While Ayesha was explaining the show, Curry took in the boos. He might have even encouraged them a bit.

Curry will get a chance to put another thorn in the side of Cavs fans Sunday night in the NBA All-Star Game. Curry is starting on Team LeBron and going head-to-head against Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins, who was selected on Team Durant.

