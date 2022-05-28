San Francisco Giants

Watch Tommy Pham Slap Joc Pederson Over Fantasy Football Argument

By Tom Dierberger

Video leaks of Reds' Pham slapping Joc over fantasy football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was given a three-game suspension by MLB for slapping Giants slugger Joc Pederson on Friday night, an argument that began over a fantasy football league both players participated in.

Video of the pregame incident at Great American Ball Park leaked on social media Saturday morning.

Pham walked right up to Pederson and slapped him across the face.

“There was no real argument," Pederson said Friday of the moments leading up to the slap. "He kind of came up and said, ‘You remember from last year?’ And I was like, ‘Fantasy football?’ And he’s like, 'Yeah.' "

Pederson explained Pham accused him of cheating in their fantasy football league because he placed a player who was ruled out on his injured reserve, clearing a space to add another player to his bench.

Pham was scratched from the Reds' lineup minutes before first pitch of Friday's game. He'll serve the remaining two games of his three-game penalty on Saturday and Sunday as the Giants wrap up their series in Cincinnati.

