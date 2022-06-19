Watch Yermin Mercedes' Epic Celebration After Being Claimed by Giants

Watch Mercedes' epic celebration after being claimed by Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If there was any doubt on whether or not Yermín Mercedes is excited to begin a new chapter of his baseball career with the Giants organization, he answered it with one incredible video on Instagram.

Shortly after Mercedes was claimed by San Francisco on Saturday, Mercedes posted a video of himself popping a champagne bottle while wearing nothing but pants, protective goggles, a big chain and a bigger smile.

“Enjoy your achievements, no one is going to do it for you,” he wrote on Instagram before later deleting the post.

Yermín Mercedes is happy about joining the Giants 😂 pic.twitter.com/POVMFmXgN3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 19, 2022

Mercedes was briefly the best story in baseball last season, as he notched five hits in his first MLB start for the Chicago White Sox and was named the American League’s Rookie of the Month in April of 2021 after hitting .415 and five dingers.

His baseball career spiraled after that month, however, as he was optioned to the minor leagues in July and never returned to the White Sox. Mercedes will get another chance to resurrect his career in the Bay -- and hopefully, another chance to pop champagne with the Giants this fall.

