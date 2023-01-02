What College Football Games Are on Today? Bowl Matchups for Jan. 2

What college football games are on today? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two of college football’s premier bowl games are on the clock.

Following two epic College Football Playoff semifinals that saw No. 3 TCU edge No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 1 Georgia come back to beat No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, the stage is now set for the 2023 CFP Final.

Georgia and TCU will meet on Monday, Jan. 9 for the national championship, but there are more marquee bowl games to go before the finale.

Let’s take a look at the two bowl games on the calendar for Jan. 2, with both expected to be packed with action:

What college football bowl games are on today?

The two biggest bowl games slated for Monday are the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and the Rose Bowl.

The day's action also includes the ReliaQuest Bowl between Mississippi State and Illinois, along with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue.

When is the 2023 Cotton Bowl?

The 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2. No. 10 USC and No. 16 Tulane are the two teams battling for the Field Scovell Trophy.

When is the 2023 Rose Bowl?

The 2023 Rose Bowl will kick off at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2. No. 8 Utah and No. 11 Penn State are the two teams battling for the Leishman Trophy.

How to watch 2023 Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl

Both the Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN and can be streamed live on the ESPN mobile app.

What are the odds for the 2023 Cotton Bowl?

The Trojans are entering the game as slight favorites over the Green Wave, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: USC -2

Moneyline: USC -131, Tulane +110

Over/under: 64

What are the odds for the 2023 Rose Bowl?

The Utes are also slight favorites over the Nittany Lions, according to PointsBet:

Spread: Utah -1.5

Moneyline: Utah -125, Penn State +105

Over/under: 53

