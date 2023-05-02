Kentucky Derby

What Horses Are in the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Post Positions, Jockeys, More

Twenty horses will be running in the greatest two minutes in sports on Saturday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Will magic strike again in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Though Rich Strike won’t be competing after becoming one of the best stories in sports in 2022, 20 horses are in pole position to win the event in 2023, which will kick start the Triple Crown. 

Forte, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are among the top names to keep an eye on when the race gets underway in Louisville this Saturday, but they’ll certainly face competition to make history.

Here are the 20 races competing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby along with their post positions and jockeys:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

What horses are competing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Here is the list of the 20 horses set to run on Saturday:

  • Hit Show
  • Verifying
  • Two Phil’s
  • Confidence Game
  • Tapit Trice
  • Kingsbarns
  • Reincarnate
  • Mage
  • Skinner
  • Practical Move
  • Disarm
  • Jace’s Road
  • Sun Thunder
  • Angel of Empire
  • Forte
  • Raise Cain
  • Derma Sotogake
  • Rocket Can
  • Lord Miles
  • Continuar

More Kentucky Derby coverage

The Triple Crown kicks off at Saturday's "Run for the Roses" in Louisville. Here's everything you need to know.

Triple Crown May 4, 2022

How Does a Racehorse Get Its Name?

Triple Crown May 3, 2022

These 13 Horses Have Won the Triple Crown. But Which Champion Was the Fastest?

Food & Drink 22 hours ago

Here's How to Make a Delicious Mint Julep, a Kentucky Derby Tradition, at Home

What are the post positions for the horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Here are the post positions for each horse on Saturday:

  1. Hit Show
  2. Verifying
  3. Two Phil’s
  4. Confidence Game
  5. Tapit Trice
  6. Kingsbarns
  7. Reincarnate
  8. Mage
  9. Skinner
  10. Practical Move
  11. Disarm
  12. Jace’s Road
  13. Sun Thunder
  14. Angel of Empire
  15. Forte
  16. Raise Cain
  17. Derma Sotogake
  18. Rocket Can
  19. Lord Miles
  20. Continuar

Who are the jockeys for the horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Here are the jockey’s for all 20 horses running on Saturday:

  • Hit Show: Manny Franco
  • Verifying: Tyler Gaffalione
  • Two Phil’s: Jareth Loveberry
  • Confidence Game: James Graham
  • Tapit Trice: Luis Saez
  • Kingsbarns: Jose L. Ortiz
  • Reincarnate: John R. Velazquez
  • Mage: Javier Castellano
  • Skinner: Juan J. Hernandez
  • Practical Move: Ramon A. Vazquez
  • Disarm: Joel Rosario
  • Jace’s Road: Florent Geroux
  • Sun Thunder: Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
  • Angel of Empire: Flavien Prat
  • Forte: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
  • Raise Cain: Gerardo Corrales
  • Derma Sotogake (Japan): Christophe Lemaire 
  • Rocket Can: Junior Alvarado
  • Lord Miles: Paco Lopez
  • Continuar (Japan): Ryusei Sakai 

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The main event on Saturday, May 6 is slated for 6:57 p.m. ET. It is the most exciting two minutes in sports.

NBC will begin its Derby Day broadcast at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday with coverage of the early races leading up to the Triple Crown race. Derby Day coverage can also be viewed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The full Derby Day schedule is available here.

This article tagged under:

Kentucky DerbyHorse RacingTriple Crown
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us