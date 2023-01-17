What is the record for most missed extra points in NFL history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A layup in basketball. An empty net goal in hockey. An extra point in football.

These plays are supposed to be the easiest in their respective sports, but it’s not always so simple.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher proved that point on Monday night. The 33-year-old veteran missed his first four extra point attempts before hitting his final try in the Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Buccaneers.

Here’s everything you need to know about extra points in the NFL, including their distance, records and more:

What is a PAT in the NFL?

PAT is short for “point after touchdown.” It’s pretty self-explanatory – the PAT is literally the kicker trying to get an additional point after the team scored a touchdown.

The PAT is also referred to as an “extra point.”

How far is an NFL PAT?

An extra point in the NFL is a 32-yard kick with the ball being snapped from the 15-yard line. Add in the 10 yards from the end zone and the seven yards that a kicker stands behind the line of scrimmage, and you get a 32-yard attempt.

The PAT used to be snapped from the 2-yard line, making it a 19-yard kick. The NFL moved those kicks back to the 15-yard line in 2015, making things a little more difficult for kickers. In 2014, kickers converted 99.3% of PATs. The following year, kickers converted just 94.2% of PATs.

How many extra points did the Cowboys kicker miss?

Maher missed four of his five extra point attempts against the Bucs, including his first four. His final attempt, with just over 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, was successful.

With his misses, Maher became the first kicker in NFL history with four missed PATs in a single game.

How often do they miss the extra point in the NFL?

Missed PATs are far more common in the NFL than you might think.

In 2022, there were 64 missed extra points in 1,197 attempts across the league (94.65%). So while it’s still extremely rare for a player to miss an extra point, it does happen basically every week.

The Saints’ Will Lutz (33 for 33), Bears and Lions’ Michael Badgley (33 for 33), Titans’ Randy Bullock (28 for 28), Texans’ Ka’imi Fairbairn (24 for 24), Eagles and Chargers’ Cameron Dicker (24 for 24) and Colts’ Chase McLaughlin (21 for 21) were the only kickers who were perfect on PATs (minimum 20 attempts) during the regular season.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos had the worst extra point percentage among qualified players at 84.4% (27 for 32). Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed the most extra points this season with six.

Who has the most consecutive extra points made?

Stephen Gostkowski holds the record for most consecutive extra points made at 523.

The former Patriots kicker missed a PAT in the final game of his rookie season in 2006, then went perfect until the AFC Championship Game in January of 2016. His streak-breaking miss came in the first season after the extra point was moved back.