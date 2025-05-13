MLS

What to know: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to play Earthquakes in San Jose

By Dan McMenamin | Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

International soccer star Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami CF team are in the Bay Area to play the San Jose Earthquakes in a match on Wednesday that is expected to bring big crowds out to the Earthquakes' PayPal Park.

Messi, who helped Argentina win the most recent World Cup in 2022, came to America's pro league Major League Soccer in 2023 and was the league's Most Valuable Player last year.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bay Area soccer fans eager to see Messi in action have led to Wednesday's match being sold out of single-game tickets, though the Earthquakes said limited season tickets are still available that include tickets to the match against Inter Miami.

Miami is currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a record of 6 wins, 2 losses and 3 ties, while San Jose is in seventh place in the Western Conference at 5-6-1.

Wednesday's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at PayPal Park in San Jose at 5:30 p.m. and there will be food trucks and other activities available. More details can be found at sjearthquakes.com.

Lionel Messi 19 hours ago

Bay Area soccer fans gather to watch Lionel Messi before match against Earthquakes

MLS 23 hours ago

San Jose Earthquakes sell out match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

MLSLionel MessiSan Jose Earthquakes
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us