Super Bowl LVII

What Travis, Jason Kelce Told Each Other After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Over Eagles

Travis became emotional discussing the Chiefs' win over his brother in the Super Bowl

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The winner of the Kelce Bowl was the younger brother.

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII thriller at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The matchup marked the first time a pair of brothers squared off in the Big Game.

And after beating his older brother for the most prized possession in all of football, Travis became emotional while discussing the "weird feeling" he was experiencing.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," Travis told reporters when asked what he told Jason postgame. "You know, you joke around all the time and say want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever but it's a weird feeling. It's a weird feeling. That team had great leadership, great coaches and it came down to the end. We have all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There's nothing really I could say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a season."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jason, meanwhile, congratulated his brother in hilarious fashion. When asked what he told Travis, Jason answered "F*** you. Congratulations."

But other words were obviously exchanged as they shared an embrace amid the red and yellow confetti. The interaction ended with the brothers saying they loved each other and Jason telling Travis to "go celebrate."

Sports

Warriors

Source: Warriors' Four-Team Trade Complete Despite Gary Payton II Physical

Warriors

Trail Blazers' Gary Payton II-Warriors Trade Under Investigation: Report

Jason also became visibly emotional when he shared a long hug with his mom Donna on the field.

The 33-year-old Travis, who tallied six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, now has two Super Bowl rings. The 35-year-old Jason has one. Both are likely headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

They also have a podcast together called "New Heights", and it's safe to say the next episode will be a must-listen.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVIINFLfootballKansas City ChiefsPhiladelphia Eagles
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us