When Does the 2022-23 NBA Season Start?

The NFL regular season is underway, which means NBA basketball is right around the corner.

The NFL will be one-third of the way through the 2022 season when the NBA regular season commences. The NBA preseason commences even earlier, leaving a short window where football and baseball are the only sports in town.

The countdown is initiated, but just how soon will the NBA season tip-off? Here are some of the key dates surrounding NBA games in 2022-23.

When does the 2022-23 NBA preseason begin?

The 2022 preseason will begin on Friday, Sept. 30, when the reigning champion Golden State Warriors face the Washington Wizards for the first of two exhibition matchups in Tokyo, Japan.

When does the 2022-23 NBA regular season begin?

The regular season will get going on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with a pair of marquee matchups. The Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Warriors begin their title defense against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

When does the 2022-23 NBA regular season end?

All 30 NBA teams will be in action on Sunday, April 9, the final day of the regular season.

When do the 2022-23 NBA playoffs begin?

The play-in tournament will take place from Tuesday, April 11, through Friday, April 14. The actual playoffs will get underway on Saturday, April 15, with the NBA Finals scheduled to start on Thursday, June 1.