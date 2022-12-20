NHL

When Is 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend?

This season's NHL All-Star Weekend is slated for Friday, Feb. 3, to Saturday, Feb. 4, in sunny South Florida

The NHL’s most exciting weekend is almost upon us.

It’s time for the best of the best to battle it out on the ice for All-Star Weekend. This is the second year the event will be held in South Florida, with the first time being in 2003. Stars of the league will be able to showcase their skills in friendly games over the span of two days before competition gets fierce and contention for the Stanley Cup heats up. 

Before we enter sunny South Florida for a weekend of excitement, let’s take a look at what we can expect:

When is 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend?

NHL All-Star Weekend will take place over the span of two days. The competition will begin on Friday, Feb. 3, and run until Saturday, Feb. 4. 

Friday will be the All-Star Skills competition, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. 

Saturday will be the All-Star Game, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend?

The 2023 All-Star Game festivities will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

How can I watch the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The skills competition will air on ESPN and the All-Star Game will air on ABC. Both events can be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

 

