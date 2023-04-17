Where is the 2023 NFL Draft? A look at past and future hosts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NFL Draft is just over a week away.

While there’s still plenty of discussion about the teams that each player will be drafted to, one thing is for certain: the draft site.

Each year, the NFL rotates the annual event to different cities across the country.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here’s a look at the 2023 host, plus information about past and future sites:

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City, Mo.

Events will take place in the downtown area of the city, surrounding the iconic Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Here’s a rendering of what the scene in Kansas City could look like next week:

First look at the 2023 #NFLDraft in Kansas City! 👀 pic.twitter.com/sH9V4x6YwT — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

How does the NFL decide where to hold the draft?

Just like any other major event, think the Olympics or World Cup, cities across the country bid to host the draft and the NFL votes on a winner. The vote comes down to the owners of the 32 NFL teams, and they are generally voted on two years in advance.

This process is relatively new to the NFL, as the draft was previously held annually in New York City. That all changed in 2015 when the draft moved to Chicago after 50 consecutive years in New York. Since 2016, the draft site has changed every year.

What city has hosted the most NFL drafts?

As you might’ve guessed, New York has hosted the most NFL drafts with 57 – including a 50-year stretch from 1965 to 2014. Philadelphia, which hosted the first NFL draft in 1936, has hosted the second-most times with 12. Here’s the full list of cities that have hosted the event:

New York City, 57 (1937, 1939, 1945-47, 1952, 1955, 1965-2014) Philadelphia, 12 (1936, 1949-50, 1953-54, 1956-61, 2017) Chicago, 10 (1938, 1942-44, 1951, 1962-64, 2015-16) Milwaukee, 1 (1940) Washington D.C., 1 (1941) Pittsburgh, 1 (1948) Los Angeles, 1 (1956, rounds 1-3 were in Philly before rounds 4-30 were in L.A.) Dallas, 1 (2018) Nashville, 1 (2019) Virtual, 1 (2020 due to COVID-19) Cleveland, 1 (2021) Las Vegas, 1 (2022)

Future NFL Draft host cities for 2024, 2025

Only one future draft site has been announced at this time: Detroit.

The Motor City will host the 2024 NFL Draft for the first time in 12 months.

Beyond that, another NFC North city could be in line to host in 2025, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay is pushing to host the draft in either 2025 or 2027. Owners could potentially vote on the 2025 draft site at the NFL league meetings in May.