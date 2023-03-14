NBA

Which NBA Teams Have Clinched a Playoff Berth in 2022-23?

The Bucks became the first team to qualify after reaching 50 wins on March 14

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Which NBA teams have clinched a playoff berth in 2022-23? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The first ticket to the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs has been punched.

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot after beating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday to secure win No. 50 on the season.

Teams from both the Western and Eastern Conference are in heated races to pen their names next after Milwaukee, while some will have to do so via the play-in tournament. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Let’s take a look at how the postseason is shaping up as the regular season concludes on Sunday, April 9:

When do the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs start?

The first round of the 2022-23 NBA postseason begins on Saturday, April 15. The play-in tournament will start a few days before, running from April 11-14. 

Sports

SJ Sharks 1 hour ago

Gaudreau Has 5 Points as Blue Jackets Beat Sharks 6-5 in OT

Jimmy Garoppolo 14 hours ago

‘What a Crazy Ride': Artist's Jimmy Garoppolo Drawing Series Comes to a Close at 404 Days

Which teams have clinched a spot in the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs?

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to book their spot in the postseason. Here’s a look at the rest from each conference:

Western Conference:

1. TBD

2. TBD

3. TBD

4. TBD

5. TBD

6. TBD

7. TBD

8. TBD

Eastern Conference:

1. Milwaukee Bucks – x

2. TBD

3. TBD

4. TBD

5. TBD

6. TBD

7. TBD

8. TBD

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAnba playoffs
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us