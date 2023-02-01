Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed.

Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would sign with the New York Liberty, with contract details still to be finalized. Candace Parker announced during the period that she’d sign with the Las Vegas Aces, the reigning champions.

There’s more deals to be made ahead of the 2023 regular season starting in May.

Let’s take a look at who the current highest-paid WNBA players are in 2023:

Note: All contract data via Spotrac

Who is the highest-paid WNBA player in 2023?

Jackie Young of the Aces has an average annual salary of $252,450 and is currently the WNBA’s highest-paid player in 2023.

Here are the top 10:

1. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces: $252,450

2. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: $241, 984

3. Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm: $231,515

T-4. DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun: $224,870

T-4. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury: $224,870

T-4. Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics: $224,870

7. Natasha Howard, New York Liberty: $224,675

8. Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun: $209,000

9. Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun: $208,075

10. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever: $206,000

What is the average WNBA salary?

In 2022, the average WNBA salary was $102,751 among 151 athletes, but that should change in 2023 with multiple free agents still pending.

What is Candace Parker’s salary?

The 36-year-old WNBA icon signed a one-year deal with the Aces for this season worth $100,000.

What is Breanna Stewart’s salary?

It’s not yet known how much Stewart, 28, will earn with the Liberty. Her last deal with the Seattle Storm was a one-year contract worth $228,094.

What is Brittney Griner’s salary?

Griner, 32, signed a three-year deal worth $664,544 with the Mercury in 2020-21, which expires this year. This season, she’s set to earn $227,900.