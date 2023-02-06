Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again.

The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII.

The 2020 second-round pick will become one of the youngest quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl when his Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz., but what about the youngest to have won it all?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Let’s take a look at who the youngest signal callers to win the Super Bowl are ahead of Hurts’ debut in the big game:

Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?

On Super Bowl Sunday, Hurts would be 24 years, six months and five days old. Should the Eagles lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy that day, Hurts would become the fourth-youngest QB to win the Super Bowl.

Here are the other quarterbacks who led their team to the promised land at a young age:

1. Ben Roethlisberger, Super Bowl XL

Big Ben is the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl, having done so in 2006 when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. Roethlisberger was just 23 years, 11 months and three days old in the win, making him the only signal caller that age to hoist the Lombardi.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl LIV

Hurts’ opponent in 2023 is someone who has been on the right side of history before. Mahomes led a stunning fourth-quarter comeback against the San Francisco 49ers to lift his Chiefs to a 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes was 24 years, four months and 16 days old. He was also the youngest to win Super Bowl MVP after his performance. This season, he was the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC bracket.

3. Tom Brady, Super Bowl XXXVI

You figured this name would appear at some point in this list. Brady’s journey to G.O.A.T status launched in this moment, when he helped the New England Patriots beat Kurt Warner and “The Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams 20-17. He was 24 years and six months on the dot.

4. Russell Wilson, Super Bowl XLVIII

Wilson and the “Legion of Boom” had no trouble dismantling the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII en route to a commanding 43-8 win. The Seattle Seahawks’ defense swarmed Denver, and Wilson kept the ball ticking to bring home the franchise’s first ever Lombardi trophy. He was 25 years, two months and four days old – and is now a member of the Broncos.