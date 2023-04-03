Who is Adama Sanogo? UConn Star Wins Most Outstanding Player of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Huskies are national champions in men's basketball for the fifth time in program history.

No. 4 UConn topped No. 5 San Diego State 76-59 in the 2023 National Championship game of the men's NCAA Tournament on Monday, with Adama Sanogo being named the Most Outstanding Player.

An unbelievable tournament and a well-earned honor, Adama Sanogo is named Most Oustanding Player! 🙌#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/X6Dn9GdqC0 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Sanogo dominated both ends of the floor throughout the Huskies' run to the title, recording double-doubles in four of the six games.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

RELATED: LSU's Angel Reese Wins Most Outstanding Player of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Here's how Sanogo, a junior, stuffed the stat sheet in each game:

vs. No. 13 Iona: 28 points, 13 rebounds, one block, 13-for-17 FG

vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's: 24 points, eight rebounds, one block, 11-for-16 FG

vs. No. 8 Arkansas: 18 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, 9-for-11 FG

vs. No. 3 Gonzaga: 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, 3-for-11 FG

vs. No. 5 Miami (Fl.): 21 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, 9-for-11 FG

vs. No. 5 San Diego State: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5-for-9 FG

So, who is Adama Sanogo? Here's what to know about the 2023 Most Outstanding Player:

Where is Adama Sanogo from?

Sanogo is from Bamako, Mali. He was born to parents Cheickne Sanogo and Awa Traore.

How old is Adama Sanogo?

Sanogo is 21 years old. He was born on Feb. 12, 2002.

How tall is Adama Sanogo?

Sanogo is listed at 6-foot-9, 245 pounds.

Where did Adama Sanogo go to high school?

Sanogo started high school basketball at Our Savior New American in Centereach, N.Y. He later transferred to The Patrick School in Hillside, N.J. due to a coaching change at his former school.

What was Adama Sanogo's high school ranking?

Sanogo was a consensus four-star recruit and came in at No. 58 in the ESPN 100 of the Class of 2020. He was the No. 11 rank in his position and No. 5 in his state.

Which colleges sent an offer to Adama Sanogo?

Besides UConn, Sanogo also received offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Rutgers, TCU and Xavier.