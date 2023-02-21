Who Is Favored to Win the MLS Cup in 2023? LAFC, Union Lead Pack

Can Union take home MLS Cup in 2023? Here's what oddsmakers say originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Major League Soccer is back.
The 2023 season is about to get underway on Saturday, Feb. 25, and 29 teams will be vying for the title.
In 2022, LAFC pulled off the double: They won the Supporters’ Shield for having the best regular-season record (21 wins, four draws and nine losses for 67 points) and beat Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup Final in a thrilling affair that was decided in a penalty shootout.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
But which team is favored to hoist the title in 2023? Let’s take a look:
When does the 2023 MLS season start?
The 2023 MLS season begins on Saturday, Feb. 25. Nashville will host New York City FC in the first game of the day beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Sports
Who won the MLS Cup in 2022?
LAFC came back to beat the Philadelphia Union in a thrilling 3-3 contest that needed extra time and a penalty shootout to be decided. LAFC won the shootout 3-0.
Who is favored to win the MLS Cup in 2023?
The reigning champs are favored to repeat, despite the retirement of winger Gareth Bale. Here’s a look at every team’s odds in 2023, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:
- LAFC: +450
- Philadelphia Union: +600
- NYCFC: +700
- Austin FC: +800
- LA Galaxy: +900
- Nashville SC: +900
- CF Montreal: +1300
- Seattle Sounders: +1400
- New York Red Bulls: +1500
- Inter Miami: +1800
- FC Dallas: +1800
- FC Cincinnati: +2000
- Columbus Crew: +2500
- Toronto FC: +2500
- Sporting Kansas City: +2500
- New England Revolution: +3000
- Atlanta United: +3000
- Minnesota United: +3300
- Orlando City SC: +4000
- Charlotte FC: +4000
- Portland Timbers: +4000
- Real Salt Lake: +5000
- Colorado Rapids: +5000
- D.C. United: +5000
- Vancouver Whitecaps: +6000
- Houston Dynamo: +7500
- Chicago Fire: +7500
- San Jose Earthquakes: +8000
- St. Louis City: +8000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.