Who is playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Albert Pujols, Calvin Johnson and DK Metcalf are looking to ball out -- just not in baseball or football.
The NBA unveiled the two squads for the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Game in Utah that will feature Team Dwyane Wade -- a minority owner of the Jazz -- and Team Ryan Smith, the franchise governor.
Here's a look at the 22 players set to compete on Friday, Feb. 17.
Team Dwyane features these 11 celebrities:
- Nicky Jam (Singer)
- Jesser (YouTuber)
- Simu Liu (Actor, starred in Marvel's "Shang-Chi")
- DK Metcalf (NFL wide receiver)
- Hasan Minhaj (Comedian)
- Janelle Monáe (Singer)
- Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA star)
- 21 Savage (Rapper)
- Ranveer Singh (Bollywood actor)
- Frances Tiafoe (Tennis player)
- Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor, 2022 Celebrity Game MVP)
Team Ryan features these 11 celebrities:
- Kane Brown (Singer)
- Cordae (Rapper)
- Diamond Deshields (WNBA star)
- Calvin Johnson (NFL Hall of Famer)
- Marcos Mion (Actor)
- The Miz (Wrestler)
- Everett Osborne (Actor)
- Ozuna (Singer)
- Albert Pujols (MLB icon)
- Guillermo Rodriguez (from the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show)
- Sinqua Walls (Actor, set to star in "White Men Can't Jump" remake)
Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
