Who Is Playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

Here's a look at the 22 players in line to play in this year's celebrity game

By Sanjesh Singh

Albert Pujols, Calvin Johnson and DK Metcalf are looking to ball out -- just not in baseball or football.

The NBA unveiled the two squads for the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Game in Utah that will feature Team Dwyane Wade -- a minority owner of the Jazz -- and Team Ryan Smith, the franchise governor.

Here's a look at the 22 players set to compete on Friday, Feb. 17. 

Team Dwyane features these 11 celebrities:

  • Nicky Jam (Singer)
  • Jesser (YouTuber)
  • Simu Liu (Actor, starred in Marvel's "Shang-Chi")
  • DK Metcalf (NFL wide receiver)
  • Hasan Minhaj (Comedian)
  • Janelle Monáe (Singer)
  • Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA star)
  • 21 Savage (Rapper)
  • Ranveer Singh (Bollywood actor)
  • Frances Tiafoe (Tennis player)
  • Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor, 2022 Celebrity Game MVP)

Team Ryan features these 11 celebrities:

  • Kane Brown (Singer)
  • Cordae (Rapper)
  • Diamond Deshields (WNBA star)
  • Calvin Johnson (NFL Hall of Famer)
  • Marcos Mion (Actor)
  • The Miz (Wrestler)
  • Everett Osborne (Actor)
  • Ozuna (Singer)
  • Albert Pujols (MLB icon)
  • Guillermo Rodriguez (from the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show)
  • Sinqua Walls (Actor, set to star in "White Men Can't Jump" remake)

Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN. 

