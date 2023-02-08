Who is playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Albert Pujols, Calvin Johnson and DK Metcalf are looking to ball out -- just not in baseball or football.

The NBA unveiled the two squads for the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Game in Utah that will feature Team Dwyane Wade -- a minority owner of the Jazz -- and Team Ryan Smith, the franchise governor.

Here's a look at the 22 players set to compete on Friday, Feb. 17.

Team Dwyane features these 11 celebrities:

Nicky Jam (Singer)

Jesser (YouTuber)

Simu Liu (Actor, starred in Marvel's "Shang-Chi")

DK Metcalf (NFL wide receiver)

Hasan Minhaj (Comedian)

Janelle Monáe (Singer)

Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA star)

21 Savage (Rapper)

Ranveer Singh (Bollywood actor)

Frances Tiafoe (Tennis player)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor, 2022 Celebrity Game MVP)

Team Ryan features these 11 celebrities:

Kane Brown (Singer)

Cordae (Rapper)

Diamond Deshields (WNBA star)

Calvin Johnson (NFL Hall of Famer)

Marcos Mion (Actor)

The Miz (Wrestler)

Everett Osborne (Actor)

Ozuna (Singer)

Albert Pujols (MLB icon)

Guillermo Rodriguez (from the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show)

Sinqua Walls (Actor, set to star in "White Men Can't Jump" remake)

Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.