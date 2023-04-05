Why 49ers' Seven Unsigned NFL Free Agents Unlikely to Return in 2023

Why 49ers' seven unsigned free agents unlikely to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Seven of the 49ers’ own NFL free agents remain unsigned, and there appears to be no urgency for any of them to re-sign with San Francisco.

Kicker Robbie Gould was the most impactful of the 49ers’ unsigned free agents. But his tenure with the club ran its course, as he announced prior to the opening of free agency that he would not be re-signing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

And the 49ers moved on from the most accurate kicker in club history to acquire veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The 49ers are open to selecting a kicker in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, while Gould remains a free agent and looking for his next opportunity.

San Francisco also is likely to target defensive line in the draft, which would make it unlikely rotational player Kerry Hyder Jr. will re-sign.

Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu and Jordan Willis all left the 49ers in free agency, but they signed free agents Javon Hargrave, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.

It seems unlikely the 49ers will aim to continue their union with cornerback Jason Verrett after signing him to one-year contract each of the past four years seasons.

Verrett’s once-promising NFL career was derailed by a string of significant injuries, including a torn Achilles last year.

Long-time 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson’s 2022 season ended due a torn ACL, and if he makes it complete recovery and San Francisco finds itself in a midseason crunch, the door could be open for Johnson to return.

There does not figure to be much purpose to re-sign quarterback Josh Johnson, or tight ends Tyler Kroft and Jordan Matthews prior to the draft — if at all.

Johnson struggled in the NFC Championship Game in relief of Brock Purdy before the veteran quarterback exited with a concussion.

Kroft took playing time away from Ross Dwelley last season, but the 49ers opted to re-sign Dwelley. Kroft missed the block on Philadelphia Eagles edge Haason Reddick on the play in which Purdy sustained his elbow injury.

Matthews, attempting to make the transition from wide receiver, spent last season on IR with a torn ACL.

49ers' unsigned free agents

K Robbie Gould

QB Josh Johnson

TE Tyler Kroft

TE Jordan Matthews

DL Kerry Hyder

CB Jason Verrett

CB Dontae Johnson

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast