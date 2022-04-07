Why BamBam Picks Steph Curry as K-Pop Star's Favorite NBA Player

Why Steph is K-pop star BamBam's favorite NBA player originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When it comes to his favorite NBA player, K-pop star BamBam has good taste.

During NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors Pregame Live show on Thursday, Bonta Hill asked Golden State’s newest global ambassador to name his preferred player in the league.

BamBam’s answer probably won’t surprise you.

“Of course I’m going to say [Steph] Curry,” BamBam said. “They’re all good, of course, but then, you know, Curry, he kind of changed the whole game of basketball. So, I respect him for that.”

The K-pop phenomenon is in the Bay this week as part of a collaboration with the Warriors, producing hilarious moments as he met with the team on Tuesday and causing a fan frenzy with a joint merchandise sale at Chase Center on Wednesday.

Thursday marked BamBam’s first-ever NBA game, where he will perform during halftime of the Warriors matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers -- also a first for the singer. Sadly, however, there was no Curry on the court for BamBam on Thursday as he continues to rehab a foot injury.

“It’s a lot for me today, you know what I mean?” BamBam laughed.

While Hill had BamBam in the hot seat, he also asked which team the performer thinks will win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Again, BamBam stayed faithful to Golden State.

“Of course it’s going to be the Warriors, man,” he said. “Absolutely.”

Only time will tell if BamBam’s prediction comes true as the Warriors prepare for the first round of playoffs next weekend.

