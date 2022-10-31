Why Christian McCaffrey's ‘Glad' Wild NFL Journey Landed Him With 49ers

Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers.

McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers.

"I can't even put into words how happy I am," McCaffrey said in King's "Football Morning in America" column. "It's a crazy journey in the NFL. You see this stuff happen and you never think it'll happen to you. But it has. I'm glad it did."

McCaffrey also spoke about how the last few weeks have been for him following the trade that brought him to the Bay Area.

"This has been such a weird two weeks," McCaffrey continued. "I grew up in the business so I understand it's business but you don't really know how to act until you experience the actual event.

"I didn't think about where I'd go 'till I got the call from [Panthers GM] Scott Fitterer."

The 26-year-old running back noted that earlier on Oct. 20, he practiced as a member of the Panthers. Just a few hours later, McCaffrey was on a flight to join his new team in Santa Clara and practiced with the 49ers for their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's a crazy league. But I loved the 49ers' run game. I know that's where God wanted me to go and now I'm happy to be here," McCaffrey said.

While McCaffrey is still learning his new teammates and the 49ers' offensive game plan, he already has made his mark, notching a historic performance in a 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

✅ Passing TD

✅ Receiving TD

✅ Rushing TD



CMC TRIPLE CROWN 👑 pic.twitter.com/Saw5XDOj8K — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

CMC is the first player in NFL history with:



90 RUSH YDS

50 REC YDS

30 PASS YDS

1 RUSH TD

1 REC TD

1 PASS TD



Thaddeus Young type stat. pic.twitter.com/sfhC77D9GS — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2022

With the 49ers having a bye-week this week, San Francisco will take the field next on Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.

As McCaffrey gets more acclimated to how the 49ers do things, it's only natural for him to feel more comfortable with his new team.

If his performance against the defending Super Bowl champions was any indication, McCaffrey and the 49ers could reach new heights.