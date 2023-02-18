Will Ja Morant, Zion Williamson Ever Do NBA Slam Dunk Contest? Here's What They Said

Will Ja, Zion ever do Slam Dunk Contest? Here's what they said originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's been a while since an NBA superstar has competed in the Slam Dunk Contest.

But that could change in 2024.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williams told Complex Sports at All-Star Weekend in Utah that he "puts heavy consideration" into participating in the Slam Dunk Contest. The former No. 1 overall pick added that if he's ever going to enter the event, it would probably be next year in Indianapolis.

Zion Williamson told us watch out for the 2024 Dunk Contest 👀 pic.twitter.com/kijV0nusky — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 18, 2023

Williamson would certainly add juice to a contest that's been mostly lackluster in recent years. The last time a player competed in both the All-Star Game and Slam Dunk Contest was Victor Oladipo in 2018.

You could make the argument that the last time a player with similar star power as Williamson participated was Blake Griffin in 2011. The 2014 contest featured Damian Lillard, Paul George and John Wall but it was a team format. George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine also competed since 2011, but they weren't at the time the kind of megastar that Williamson currently is.

While Williamson has left the Slam Dunk Contest door open, the same can't be said for one of his fellow 2019 draft class members.

High-flying Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant told reporters in Utah that the event isn't in his future.

Ja Morant was asked what it would take for him to do the Slam Dunk Contest.



“I’m not doing the dunk contest.” pic.twitter.com/unQYmFhazd — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 18, 2023

Saturday night's Slam Dunk Contest includes Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., New York Knicks center Jericho Sims and Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard Mac McClung.