Will Levis' NFL draft odds soar after Reddit post links QB to Panthers

We've officially reached silly season in the NFL draft process.

Just days out from the Carolina Panthers officially being on the clock, Will Levis has suddenly gained significant steam as a betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.

But this hasn't been the result of an 11th-hour meeting between Levis and the Panthers, nor prominent NFL news-breakers reporting significant consideration from Carolina in taking the Kentucky quarterback over Bryce Young. Rather, it's seemingly due to a random Reddit post.

On Tuesday morning, Reddit user "SaleAgreeable2834" posted in the sportsbook subreddit that Levis has been telling friends and family he's going to get picked by Carolina.

The post, which accumulated well over 1,000 upvotes, read: "Will Levis is currently +4000 to be the first overall pick. Well ladies and gentleman [sic], he's telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him on Thursday. You're welcome."

In a reply thread, the user claimed to know Levis. It's unclear who exactly owns the account, which was created a week ago.

Still, the post somehow managed to spark betting interest in Levis, who soared from +2000 on Monday night to +450 to be the No. 1 pick on PointsBet. His odds jumped from +4000 to +400 within an hour at a different sportsbook.

Young, however, remains the heavy favorite to be Carolina's selection at -1250, per PointsBet. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is a distant third at +3300.

So it would still be an absolute stunner if the Panthers went with Levis over Young on Thursday. But if they actually do, "SaleAgreeable2834" will go down in NFL draft lore.

