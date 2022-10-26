Will Smith Visits Struggling Lakers, Seeks to Restore Faith

Will Smith visited the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to discuss dealing with adversity amid the team's slow start to their NBA season.

Some of the themes Smith dove into with the star-studded team included the importance of togetherness and the appreciation of gratitude, all topics that are covered in the actor's upcoming film Emancipation.

Huge thank you to Will Smith, who joined the team to discuss strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge. All themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation.



🎙 | Lakers Genius Talk pic.twitter.com/H2Pt0bmBhr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 26, 2022

Dealing with scrutiny is a consequence the 0-3 Lakers have had to deal with, which is something the 54-year-old actor is familiar with after the immense backlash he faced for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Smith, who was punished with a 10-year-ban from the iconic Academy Awards, restored some of his public image by apologizing to Rock.

The main point of Smith’s visit was to instill a reminder that the most important thing is to embrace adversity and stick by your teammates.

Smith walked out of Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday with a personalized No. 14 Lakers jersey that was presented to him by the team and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka.

As the Lakers get set to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, we will see what kind of impact Smith’s motivational conversation had on the team.