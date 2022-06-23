Serena Williams

Williams Out of Eastbourne Because Doubles Partner Injured

After nearly a year away from tennis, Serena Williams is faced with yet another dilemma

Serena Williams’ competitive preparation for Wimbledon will amount to two doubles matches.

A right knee injury to Williams’ doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne, the WTA said Thursday. They were scheduled to play Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals after winning two matches so far on the south coast of England.

Williams is making her comeback after nearly a year away from tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has received a wild-card entry to play in the singles tournament at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

Jabeur is ranked No. 3 in singles. There was no immediate news about the seriousness of her injury.

