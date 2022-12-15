Winter Classic history: Teams, scores and video highlights for every game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Winter Classic is the NHL's premier regular season event.

It doesn't have the history of the All-Star Game, but the atmosphere of the Winter Classic is far superior and the players take it much more seriously since it is, of course, an actual game with two points at stake.

The Winter Classic began in 2008 and has been played in nearly every year since. Other outdoor games have been staged over that span, but the Winter Classic is the most prestigious of the league's outdoor settings.

The event did not take place in 2013 (lockout) and 2021 (COVID-19 pandemic), but both of those matchups took place the following year.

This year's matchup features two teams familiar with the event. The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2. It will be the Bruins' fourth Winter Classic appearance (tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the most) and the Penguins' third appearance.

Here's the complete history of the Winter Classic with scores and video highlights.

2008 Winter Classic

Matchup: Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres

Venue: Ralph Wilson Stadium

Score: 2-1 Penguins (SO)

2009 Winter Classic

Matchup: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks

Venue: Wrigley Field

Score: 6-4 Red Wings

2010 Winter Classic

Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins

Venue: Fenway Park

Score: 2-1 Bruins (OT)

2011 Winter Classic

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

Venue: Heinz Field

Score: 3-1 Capitals

2012 Winter Classic

Matchup: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Score: 3-2 Rangers

2014 Winter Classic

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings

Venue: Michigan Stadium

Score: 3-2 Leafs (SO)

2015 Winter Classic

Matchup: Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals

Venue: Nationals Park

Score: 3-2 Capitals

2016 Winter Classic

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Score: 5-1 Canadiens

2017 Winter Classic

Matchup: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

Venue: Busch Stadium

Score: 4-1 Blues

2018 Winter Classic

Matchup: New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

Venue: Citi Field

Score: 3-2 Rangers (OT)

2019 Winter Classic

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Score: 4-2 Bruins

2020 Winter Classic

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

Venue: Cotton Bowl

Score: 4-2 Stars

2022 Winter Classic

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

Venue: Target Field

Score: 6-4 Blues

2023 Winter Classic

Matchup: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

Venue: Fenway Park

Score: TBD