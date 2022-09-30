With Aaron Judge's HR No. 61, What's His 2017 Rookie Card Value?

Breaking down Yankees' 2017 Aaron Judge rookie card value originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Judge’s historical season just continues to get better. The New York Yankees right fielder hit his 61st home run on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays to officially tie with Roger Maris’ American League single-season record.

Now, Judge adds another record to his name and continues his triple crown chase. The 30-year-old star looks to further cement his case for AL MVP over Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

But with a rookie career for the ages and a current historic season underway, how much is Judge’s rookie card worth?

With Judge on the cusp of breaking the AL home run record, here’s everything you need to know about the value of his 2017 rookie card:

When was Aaron Judge a rookie?

Judge has come a long way from his 2016 MLB rookie debut, where he hit a home run in his first MLB career at bat and went on to have a record-breaking rookie season.

It was easy back in the day to know which card was a player’s rookie card: it was their first card that was released. Now, things are a bit different.

The MLB mandated that a card would not be recognized as a rookie card unless the player had appeared on the team’s major league roster. So while Judge’s first card appears in 2013, his rookie card technically falls in 2017.

How many baseball cards has Aaron Judge appeared on?

According to the Trading Card Database, Judge has appeared on 12,898 cards over the course of his career. Of the total, Judge has appeared on 1,953 cards during his official “rookie” season.

Where can I buy MLB rookie cards in 2022?

While shops may be harder to come by, you can also purchase authentic baseball cards online.

The most popular baseball card manufacturers are:

Topps

Panini

Upper Deck

Bowman

Fleer

Donruss

Which Aaron Judge rookie card is the most expensive?

Narrowing down the most expensive rookie card of the 1,953 cards that were released in 2017 will be a very hard task. The two biggest companies in the sports card industry are Panini and Topps, and some of Judge’s rarest cards fall within those brands.

A 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Judge rookie card set a record for Judge cards, selling for $324,000 in the May Premier Auction at PWCC Marketplace.

Here are some more of the rarest of the pack that have been sold and are still on the market:

2017 Topps Heritage Real One Auto Red Ink Aaron Judge

A 2017 Topps Heritage Real One Auto Red Ink is limited to 68 copies and was recently sold on eBay for $20,000.

2017 Topps Aaron Judge Auto Road to Opening Day Rookie Car Red #10 PSA 10

A 2017 Topps Road to Opening Day card is currently on the open market on eBay for a whopping $125,000.

Where does Aaron Judge’s 2017 card fall among other top rookie cards?

Throughout the years many MLB rookie cards have been sold at very high amounts. Just two years ago, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s rookie card sold for a record-setting $3.93 million. The card was sold by Goldin Auctions and is the highest price that a trading card has ever been sold.

The most valuable Card of Albert Pujols is a 2001 Bowman Chrome #340 Albert Pujols /500 BGS 10 by Bowman Chrome from 2001 that is currently worth $76,800.