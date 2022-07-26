WNBA Commissioner’s Cup: How to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The second annual Commissioner’s Cup is set to tip off on Tuesday and there’s a lot on the line for the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces.

The two teams lead the way for the WNBA and are looking to gain the upper hand down the final regular season stretch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

What is the Commissioner’s Cup?

The Commissioner’s Cup is a competition running through the first half of the season, with all 12 WNBA teams participating for a chance to represent their conference in the Finals.

Qualifying for the Commissioner’s Cup is based on ten conference matchups -- two against each team -- throughout the first half of the regular season. The team with the best record against the field is then selected to represent their conference against the top performer on the other side of the league.

The event began in 2021 with the Seattle Storm besting the Connecticut Sun 79-57.

What is the prize for winning the Commissioner’s Cup?

The Commissioner’s Cup not only serves as a potential preview for the WNBA playoffs. It also serves as a nice financial bonus to the two teams who make the Finals.

With the help of its sponsor Coinbase, the Commissioner’s Cup offers a $500,000 prize pool. Players from the winning team receive approximately $30,000 each. Meanwhile, players from the losing team can net about $10,000 and the game MVP gets an additional $5,000.

Who is playing in the Commissioner’s Cup Final?

The Commissioner’s Cup Final is shaping up to be a true clash of giants as the two best teams in the WNBA meet up for the third time this season.

Both the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces went 9-1 through the Commissioner’s Cup and boast the top-two records in the league right now. The Sky lead the Aces in the regular season standings by one game, but the two have split the head-to-head series so far.

They’re set to play one more regular-season matchup on August 11th in Las Vegas.

When do the Sky play the Aces in the Commissioner’s Cup Final?

The Commissioner’s Cup Final between the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Where is the Commissioner’s Cup Final?

Chicago and the Wintrust Arena continue to be a hub for women’s basketball.

Just weeks after hosting the WNBA All-Star game, the Chicago Sky and staff at the Wintrust Arena are geared up to host the Commissioner’s Cup Final. The Sky narrowly edged out the Aces with a better record heading into the All-Star break to earn the home-court advantage.

How do I watch the Commissioner’s Cup Final between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces?

Tuesday’s Finals matchup between the Sky and Aces will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video. Prime Video is available to all Amazon Prime members or as a stand-alone service for $8.99 per month.

Sarah Kustok, a Chicago native, and Michael Grady will serve as analyst and play-by-play announcer. They’ll be joined by Dawn Staley, a six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time NCAA champion coaching the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The relationship between Amazon and the WNBA began last May when the two parties reached a deal to feature 16 games a year on the streaming service, with a majority of the matchups coming from the Commissioner’s Cup. Amazon also holds local broadcasting rights for the Seattle Storm, providing 30 games a season to Prime Video customers in Washington State.