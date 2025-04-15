Valkyries pick Lithuanian guard Jocytė at No. 5 in 2025 WNBA Draft

Justė Jocytė made Bay Area history Monday as the first player ever to be drafted by the Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries selected the 19-year-old Lithuanian shooting guard at No. 5 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, adding a 6-foot-2, true three-level scorer to the roster ahead of their inaugural season.

With the 5th pick in the 2025 #WNBADraft, we select… Juste Jocyte.



Welcome to the Bay, Juste! Let's get to work.

Jocytė played for French club Lyon in the BWL this season, averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.2 minutes per game over 21 appearances alongside Dominique Malonga, whom the Seattle Storm selected No. 2 overall on Monday.

While she was born in the United States in 2005 when her parents worked at the Embassy of Lithuania in Washington, D.C, Jocytė qualifies as an international player since she grew up in Lithuania and has played overseas her entire life. In the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers, Jocytė averaged 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game across four contests.

Before the Valkyries selected Jocytė, the Dallas Wings picked UConn star Paige Bueckers at No. 1 overall, followed by Malonga at No. 2 (Storm), Sonia Citron at No. 3 (Washington Mystics) and Kiki Iriafen at No. 4 (Mystics). Golden State secured the fifth overall pick back in November during the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery.

Jocytė joins a gritty Valkyries roster that already features 11 players acquired through the WNBA Expansion Draft in December -- four guards, five forwards and two centers -- highlighted by guard Kate Martin and center/forward Temi Fagbenle. Golden State also has been active in WNBA free agency, signing reigning Sixth Woman of the Year Tiffany Hayes in February.

In addition to their No. 5 pick, the Valkyries also own the 17th and 30th overall picks in the draft. The 2025 draft has three rounds, with 12 picks in the first round and 13 picks in the second and third rounds

The Valkyries will kick off their first season at home against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. on May 16 at Chase Center.