Golden State Valkyries unveil performance center in downtown Oakland

The 31,800-square-foot facility features two full-size basketball courts, additional court space and hoops, a weight room, player lounge and other amenities

By Brendan Weber

Valkyries Performance Center.
The Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday unveiled their new performance center in Oakland ahead of the team's inaugural season in the WNBA.

The 31,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in downtown is the fourth WNBA-dedicated performance center in the league, the team said. It features two full-size courts, additional court space and hoops, a locker room, weight room, training room, hot and cold pools, and player lounge.

"Having a dedicated space of this caliber is crucial for our team's development," Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase said in a statement. "This facility gives our athletes everything they need to train, recover, and prepare at the highest level, in an environment that will foster growth and team chemistry."

The facility previously served as the headquarters for the Golden State Warriors from 1997 to 2019.

At the entrance of the facility is a 215-foot mural, created by Oakland artist Allison Hueman, that "captures the Valkyries' journey" and "serves as a powerful symbol of the team's connection to Oakland," the organization said.

Mural at Valkyries Performance Center.
When not being used by the team, the performance center will play host to youth basketball programs, including training camps and clinics for children, the organization said.

"The Valkyries Performance Center is a testament to our vision of building a championship culture in the Bay Area," Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said in a statement. "The state-of-the-art amenities and central location are key in the development of elite talent, and allows us to deepen our roots in the Oakland community."

