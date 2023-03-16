Women's World Cup Prize Money Gets Big Raise to $150M for 2023

The Women’s World Cup is getting an increase in prize money of more than 300% for this year’s tournament.

The $152 million fund for the first 32-team tournament — covering prize money, team preparation and payments to players' clubs — is a huge boost from the 24-team edition in 2019, and 10 times what it was in 2015.

Some of the $110 million in pure prize money should be dedicated to paying players, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday in Rwanda after being re-elected by acclamation through 2027.

Infantino also again expressed his anger with broadcasters for offering too little for TV rights. He said FIFA will not sell broadcast rights for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the prices currently being offered.

“Women deserve much, much more than that and we are there to fight for them and with them,” he said.

Female players worldwide have been fighting for equal pay and equal respect with men’s national teams, including the defending champion United States, Canada, France and Spain.

Infantino set a target of equal prize money for men and women at their next World Cups, in 2026 and 2027, respectively — a tough task when the 32 men’s teams shared $440 million at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA president angrily targeted broadcasters, some of them public service channels funded by taxpayers, who he said offered up to 100 times less for rights to the women’s tournament.

Infantino first raised the issue in October in New Zealand, and insisted FIFA still would not sell at those prices with women’s soccer drawing audiences perhaps 20-50% less than for men’s games.

“Well, offer us 20% less, 50% less. But not 100% less," Infantino said in closing remarks to the FIFA Congress. "That’s why we can’t do it.”

Infantino was later asked about a controversial sponsor deal that was lined up with the Visit Saudi tourism authority that would have added to the tournament's revenue.

Government and World Cup organizers in both host countries had questioned if the Saudi deal would be appropriate for the women's tournament. Among players urging FIFA to rethink it, United States forward Alex Morgan said the proposal was “bizarre.”

Infantino called the dispute a “storm in a teacup” and said extending the Visit Saudi deal, which started at the men's World Cup in Qatar, was a discussion that "didn’t lead into a contract.”

The FIFA president also aimed a barb at critics of the deal for “a double standard here I don’t understand.”

He said Australia had export trade to Saudi Arabia worth $1.5 billion each year and “this doesn’t seem to be a problem or an issue.”