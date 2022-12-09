Argentina-Netherlands World Cup Match Leaves Fans Hysterical on Twitter

Another match, another thriller.
Soccer fans were blessed with one more World Cup quarterfinals clash on Friday that left many on the edge of their seats in Qatar and across the world. Lionel Messi and Argentina battled it out on the pitch against the Netherlands in a spicy game that sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy. After the match ended in the second penalty shootout of the day, fans couldn’t contain themselves, and broadcasters were left speechless.
It all started when Argentine legend Messi converted a penalty in the 73rd minute to give his team the 2-0 in the 2nd half.
But the Netherlands quickly responded and scored back-to-back goals to equalize the game 2-2.
Fans immediately took to social media and reacted to the stunning game.
To make things even more entertaining in Lusail Stadium, the Dutch bench was cleared after Argentina’s Enzo Fernández kicked the ball directly to the Netherlands bench after a foul on Leandro Paredes.
Once the clip began circulating on the internet, social media had a time.
Even Buffalo Wild Wings got in on the action.
Argentina went on to defeat the Netherlands 4-3 in penalty kicks and book their ticket to the World Cup semifinals. This marks Messi’s second World Cup semifinals appearance.
Now, Argentina will turn their attention to their semifinals clash against Croatia, which is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. ET.