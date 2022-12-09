Argentina-Netherlands World Cup Match Leaves Fans Hysterical on Twitter

Another match, another thriller.

Soccer fans were blessed with one more World Cup quarterfinals clash on Friday that left many on the edge of their seats in Qatar and across the world. Lionel Messi and Argentina battled it out on the pitch against the Netherlands in a spicy game that sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy. After the match ended in the second penalty shootout of the day, fans couldn’t contain themselves, and broadcasters were left speechless.

It all started when Argentine legend Messi converted a penalty in the 73rd minute to give his team the 2-0 in the 2nd half.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But the Netherlands quickly responded and scored back-to-back goals to equalize the game 2-2.

Fans immediately took to social media and reacted to the stunning game.

Argentina 2 Netherlands 2 - Wow. Smart, well-worked free-kick. Incredible — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) December 9, 2022

Bro this Netherlands vs. Argentina game is insane!!!! — Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) December 9, 2022

Argentina stunned — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) December 9, 2022

NOT SO EASY NOW IS IT ARGENTINA?? — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 9, 2022

Netherlands since Argentina scored their 2nd goal pic.twitter.com/BZD5jlGmyq — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 9, 2022

Should just make Netherlands and Argentina fight it out. No extra time. Just a full 11 vs 11 war — GothamChess (@GothamChess) December 9, 2022

argentina and the netherlands every 4 minutes😭pic.twitter.com/2R0CGhStwk — 🌹❣️ (@megscedes_) December 9, 2022

To make things even more entertaining in Lusail Stadium, the Dutch bench was cleared after Argentina’s Enzo Fernández kicked the ball directly to the Netherlands bench after a foul on Leandro Paredes.

Once the clip began circulating on the internet, social media had a time.

Huge argument between Argentina players and the Netherlands bench! — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) December 9, 2022

The ref just standing there blowing his whistle while the Netherlands bench beats up Argentina 😭 — Logan (@sportswithlogs) December 9, 2022

this Argentina vs Netherlands game is so MESSY, like I can’t stop laughing 😭 like the whole bench got up to fight 😭 — nat. (@nataliaabdull_) December 9, 2022

I was neutral until Argentina drilled the ball into the bench. This game has been a demonstration of karma in real time. — Will Baizer (@WillBaizer) December 9, 2022

Still cant stop laughing at this Netherlands vs Argentina match. Like the whole bench got up to fight 😂 — Tahj Kior (@ForeverTahj) December 9, 2022

Even Buffalo Wild Wings got in on the action.

got a little spicy there — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 9, 2022

Argentina went on to defeat the Netherlands 4-3 in penalty kicks and book their ticket to the World Cup semifinals. This marks Messi’s second World Cup semifinals appearance.

Messi and Argentina are World Cup semi-finalists! ✋🤚 pic.twitter.com/sHDzEDXzZL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 9, 2022

Yea nobody’s been able to stop Messi tonight. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) December 9, 2022

Stadium is going crazy & it’s all Argentina fans 😨 pic.twitter.com/n6iekdEXim — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 9, 2022

Argentina winning and Brazil losing on the same day, the entire country of Argentina is just gonna disconnect from Earth and float into outer space — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 9, 2022

That moment when you’re in the Buenos Aires airport and Argentina wins their quarterfinal match. pic.twitter.com/urBPsMV7AC — James Skoufis (@JamesSkoufis) December 9, 2022

Now, Argentina will turn their attention to their semifinals clash against Croatia, which is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. ET.