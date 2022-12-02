Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands

USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands.

The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic contusion during the team's Friday training session.

UPDATE: Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in tomorrow’s match versus Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/ANg2baaJez — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) December 2, 2022

Originally listed as day-to-day, Team USA's coach Gregg Herhalter said the chances of the Chelsea star partaking in the game were "pretty good."

"We're gonna see him on the training field today," Berhalter said at Friday's news conference. "What I think is, it looks pretty good, but we'll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that."

During the USMNT's 1-0 win vs. Iran on Wednesday, Pulisic scored the lone goal of the game in the 38th minute and went on to crash into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. He was then taken to the hospital for testing.

While Pulisic said he would do everything he could to return to the field, he insinuated it might not be for the full duration of Saturday's game.

"I'm going to do everything in power, with this staff and medical team, to make sure that however long I can be out on that field, I'll be out there giving my 110 percent no matter what," he said.

"Because I owe it to this game, I owe it to this team, I owe it to the country back home. I'm going to do everything I can."

Pulisic and Team USA are looking to secure a quarterfinal spot at the World Cup for the first time since 2002.