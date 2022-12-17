Croatia's Mislav Orsic Scores Elegant Curling Goal Vs. Morocco

What a way to score your first goal of the World Cup.

Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike on a first-time hit to give his nation a 2-1 lead over Morocco right before halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday.

Croatia had nearly lost the ball before the shot attempt, but its counter press continued to hamper Morocco's build-up play, which showed in the lead up to Orsic's finish that went over the outstretched hands of Yassine Bounou.

The 42nd-minute goal for Orsic was his first in six games in Qatar, as he primarily came off the bench in Zlatko Dalic's set up. The 29-year-old had two assists in the tournament prior to this contest.

Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring for the Vatreni in the seventh minute, but Morocco responded through Achraf Dari just two minutes later. The goals marked each of their first ones of the 2022 World Cup, too.