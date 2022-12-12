FIFA

Every Third-Place Game Result in FIFA World Cup History

Two of France, Argentina, Croatia and Morocco will compete in the third-place game in 2022

By Sanjesh Singh

It’s not as glamorous as the World Cup Final, but a medal is on the line.

The third-place game in the World Cup will pit the two nations that lost in their semifinal matchups against one another for the bronze medallion in the tournament. The team that loses goes home empty-handed.

As the semifinals get underway, two of the four remaining teams in the 2022 Qatar bracket will end up in the third-place game: France, Argentina, Croatia or Morocco.

Let’s look back at every third-place game result in World Cup history:

1930 – There was no third-place game this year, but FIFA eventually ruled that the United States finished in third based on its overall record in the tournament.

1934 – Germany 3, Austria 2

1938 – Brazil 4, Sweden 2

1950 – There was no final this year since the winner was decided by round-robin format between four nations. 

1954 – Austria 3, Uruguay 1

1958 – France 6, West Germany 3

1962 – Chile 1, Yugoslavia 0

1966 – Portugal 2, Soviet Union 1

1970 – West Germany 1, Uruguay 0

1974 – Poland 1, Brazil 0

1978 – Brazil 2, Italy 1

1982 – Poland 3, France 2

1986  – France 4, Belgium 2

1990  – Italy 2, England 1

1994  – Sweden 4, Bulgaria 0

1998  – Croatia 2, Netherlands 1

2002  – Turkey 3, Korea Republic 2

2006  – Germany 3, Portugal 1

2010  – Germany 3, Uruguay 2

2014  – Netherlands 3, Brazil 0

2018  – Belgium 2, England 0

2022 – TBD

