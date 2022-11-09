Here's How and When Uruguay Won the First World Cup

When was the first World Cup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We are counting down the days until the first World Cup whistle blows.

Uruguay hosted and won the first ever World Cup in 1930, which would set a tradition to be followed quadrennially for almost 100 years.

Yes, that’s right: The FIFA World Cup will be an entire century-old once we hit 2030.

So, before we get into the nitty gritty of the tournament, let’s take a history rewind to learn about when the World Cup started and who won the first tournament.

When was the first World Cup held?

The inaugural World Cup, otherwise known as the world championship or men’s national association football teams, started on July 13, 1930. This followed FIFA’s establishment in 1904 and soccer’s Olympic debut in 1900 during the Paris Games.

The tournament was held from July 13 to July 30, and thirteen teams competed.

Where was the first World Cup held?

The first World Cup was held in Uruguay. The country was selected by FIFA because the Uruguay national football team successfully took home the title at the 1928 Summer Olympics.

Which country won the first World Cup?

Not only did Uruguay host the first ever FIFA World Cup but they also won.

In the inaugural World Cup final, Uruguay defeated Argentina 4-2. This match served as a rematch to the gold medal game played at the 1928 Olympics, where Uruguay was crowned champion.

Uruguay set the stage for host countries winning World Cups, which then went on to occur five more times.

The Uruguay national team also won its second World Cup in 1950 after defeating Brazil 2-1 in the final in Rio de Janeiro.

Who is hosting the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup will be hosted by Qatar, which has caused quite the controversy over the last few months.

The peninsular country, which shares a border with Saudi Arabia, has been under scrutiny for reasons such as corruption and human rights violations – especially towards the LGBTQ+ community.

However, FIFA has been urging teams and fans to prioritize the sport of soccer over the politics involved.

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup and how can I watch it?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is slated to take place in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, 2022. This is the first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will air on Fox, FS1, Telemundo and Universo. It will be available to stream on the Fox Sports App and Peacock Premium (Spanish broadcast).