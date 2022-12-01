How ‘It's Called Soccer' Chants Became USMNT Fans' Newest Motto

The United States Men's National Team has advanced to the round of 16 in this year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The U.S. has had quite a path to the knockout stages and the fans have been there for every step along the way. They even started their own chant to show how supportive they are of their favorite soccer team.

Toward the end of the first half of the United States Group B clash against England, fans in the stands erupted in a special chant of “It’s called soccer!” Clips on social media quickly went viral that showed the fans participating in the chant. USMNT fans used the chant to troll England during the game and even after the two teams finished in a nil-nil draw.

🗣️ "IT'S CALLED SOCCER!" @USMNT fans around the FOX Sports set in Doha continue the chant @fritolay #fritolay pic.twitter.com/LTT0bTzynR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

It wasn't the first time the famous soccer-football debate came up during this year's World Cup. The snack giant Frito-Lay produced a commercial about the “football” vs. “soccer” debate, directed by Michael Bay, where a few legendary athletes debated which was the proper word to describe the game that involves kicking the ball with your feet.

The commercial starred NFL legend Peyton Manning, English soccer legend David Beckham, Mexican soccer player Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, and American soccer legends Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Brandy Chastain and Tim Howard.

Even a few athletes joined in on the debate on social media.

It’s called soccer!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) November 25, 2022

It’s called soccer now idc🤷🏿‍♂️🇺🇸 — Daryl Dike (@DarylDike) November 25, 2022

it's called soccer till y'all can beat us at the world cup — George Quraishi (@quraishi) November 25, 2022

Now the USMNT will look to continue its success as they head into the knockout stage for the first time since 2014. They will face the Netherlands on Dec. 3.