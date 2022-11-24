Portugal

João Félix, Rafael Leão Score Portugal Two Goals in Three-Minute Span

Both goals were crucial in a 3-2 win for Portugal over Ghana

It took a half, but Portugal’s offense has arrived in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country with a penalty kick in the 65th minute. The momentum from his historic goal didn’t last, as Ghana earned an equalizer in the 73rd minute.

While Ghana’s goal could have set the team up for a 1-1 tie, Portugal quickly turned on the jets to take over the match.

João Félix put Portugal ahead 2-1 in the 78th minute off a beautiful feed from Bruno Fernandes. The Atlético Madrid forward chipped the ball past Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Within two minutes, Portugal doubled its lead. The play began with Fernandes once again and this time ended with a Rafael Leão goal from the left side.

Ghana got one more goal in the 89th minute, but Portugal held on for a 3-2 win, putting it atop the Group H standings with three points.

