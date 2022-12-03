Argentina

Julian Alvarez Pounces on Goalkeeper's Botched Clearance, Argentina Leads 2-0

Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan made a costly mistake in the round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Mike Gavin

The assist on Argentina's second goal goes to Australia's goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Julian Alvarez capitalized on a costly mistake by Ryan to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Australia in the 57th minute of their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. 

Ryan received a pass to clear the ball, but his first touch was too strong, and he couldn't get to his second touch in time before Julian Alvarez beat him to the punch and sent the shot into an open net.

Argentina took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Lionel Messi scored on a left-footed shot from inside the box in the 35th minute. It was his third goal of the tournament and ninth overall in the World Cup, moving him ahead of Diego Maradona for most all time by an Argentine.

If Argentina holds on for the win, the team would move on to the quarterfinals to face the Netherlands, which defeated the United States 3-1 on Saturday.

Argentina is seeking its first World Cup championship since 1986.

