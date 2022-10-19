Meet the Soccer Players to Root for at the FIFA World Cup

My New Favorite Futbolista will introduce you to the World Cup’s most inspiring soccer players and the causes they champion.

New episodes hosted by former Colombian striker Juan Pablo Ángel and LX News host Eric Alvarez will drop November 1. Listen to or watch the trailer:

About the hosts

Juan Pablo Ángel appeared in more than 600 matches as a striker for leading clubs in his native Colombia, Argentina, England and the United States. From 2000-01 to 2006-07, he starred for English Premier League side Aston Villa, recording 44 goals in 176 appearances. In six Major League Soccer (MLS) seasons with the New York Red Bulls, L.A. Galaxy and Chivas USA, he tallied 72 goals in 152 matches and was a three-time league all-star and MVP finalist. The Medellin native also made 33 appearances for the Colombian National Team, scoring nine goals.

Eric Alvarez joined LX News in 2021 and leads programs such as LX Explains and LX News Now. He has nearly 15 years of experience covering news, entertainment and sports for television and radio in Spanish and English. Alvarez, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and earned a master’s degree from the University of Southern California, is an avid soccer fan who has attended three FIFA World Cups.