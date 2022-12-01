Morocco Holds 2-1 Lead Vs. Canada to Close Out First Half of Group F Clash

Morocco is off to a solid start today as they look to book their ticket to the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup -- it would be their first time since 1986.

The Atlas Lions scored two quick goals against Canada in their Group F clash at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.

It all started with a perfect gift from Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan. The defensive breakdown allowed Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech to score an open goal in the fourth minute from 30 yards out on the pitch.

Morocco then followed up with another quick goal as Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead with a low strike that beat Borjan at the post.

While Canada already finds themselves out of 2022 World Cup contention, they intend to finish their Group F finale with dignity. They squeezed out a goal at the 40th minute when Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd scored the first own goal of the tournament. It deflected Canada's Sam Adekugbe's cross past his own keeper, which made the score 2-1 just before half-time.