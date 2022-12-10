Morocco Scores Late in First Half, Leads Portugal in World Cup Quarterfinal

Is Morocco really the team of destiny at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
It continues to look that way in Qatar, as Morocco leads Portugal 1-0 at halftime of their quarterfinal match.
Morocco and Portugal played even for nearly 45 minutes before the Atlas Lions struck first in the 42nd minute.
A big cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah sent the ball into the box, where Youssef En-Nesyri rose the Portuguese defender and goalkeeper to bury a header.
The 25-year-old En-Nesyri now has two goals in Qatar after scoring in the group stage against Canada.
For Portugal, the first half didn't yield many quality opportunities after a six-goal outburst in the round of 16 against Switzerland. They had just one shot on target, which was saved by Yassine Bounou. Morocco has a 7-5 shot advantage at the break.
With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench to start the match, it could be time to unleash the aging star in the second half.