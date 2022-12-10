Portugal

Morocco Scores Late in First Half, Leads Portugal in World Cup Quarterfinal

Morocco scored with just a few minutes left in the half to take a 1-0 lead

By Logan Reardon

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Is Morocco really the team of destiny at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

It continues to look that way in Qatar, as Morocco leads Portugal 1-0 at halftime of their quarterfinal match.

Morocco and Portugal played even for nearly 45 minutes before the Atlas Lions struck first in the 42nd minute.

A big cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah sent the ball into the box, where Youssef En-Nesyri rose the Portuguese defender and goalkeeper to bury a header.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 25-year-old En-Nesyri now has two goals in Qatar after scoring in the group stage against Canada.

For Portugal, the first half didn't yield many quality opportunities after a six-goal outburst in the round of 16 against Switzerland. They had just one shot on target, which was saved by Yassine Bounou. Morocco has a 7-5 shot advantage at the break.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

France 2 mins ago

Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England

Cristiano Ronaldo 2 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench to start the match, it could be time to unleash the aging star in the second half.

This article tagged under:

PortugalMorocco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us