Pepe Becomes Second-Oldest Player to Score in a World Cup vs. Switzerland

Aging like fine wine.

Pepe pushed Portugal's lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute against Switzerland in their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

On a corner kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, Pepe made a run from the edge of the box and soared over Swiss center back Manuel Akanji to put his name in the record books.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

With the goal, Pepe became the second-oldest player to score in a World Cup. At 39 years, 283 days, he trails just Roger Milla of Cameroon who scored in the 1994 tournament at 42 years and 39 days. However, Pepe's goal is the oldest by a player in the knockout rounds, as Milla's came in group play.

Goncalo Ramos opened the scoring for Portugal in the 17th minute with a powerful left-footed strike.