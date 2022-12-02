Portugal

Portugal, South Korea Tied at Half With Group H Standings Still Undecided

The final spot in the knockout stage from Group H will be decided in the next 45 minutes

By Logan Reardon

Through the first halves of the final two Group H games, there's still plenty to be decided.

Portugal has advanced, that much we know. But the second spot is a complete question mark.

South Korea is still alive after equalizing their match against Portugal in the 27th minute. Kim Young-Gwon was the first-half hero for South Korea, as he buried a left-footed shot off a corner kick that a Portuguese defender deflected.

The match -- which South Korea has to win to have a chance at advancing -- is tied 1-1 at the half.

In order to advance, South Korea needs a victory plus a Uruguay win or draw. If those scenarios happen, it comes down to tiebreakers.

While all that seems like a lot, the first half of these two matches has gone as well as South Korea could've hoped. They still have a chance to defeat Portugal in Doha, needing just one goal to pull ahead. Over in Al Wakrah, Uruguay is leading Ghana 2-0 at the break.

As things stand, Portugal would win the group and Uruguay would advance with four points.

