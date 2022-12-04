England

Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family

Sterling reportedly is not ruling out a return to the World Cup if the circumstances are right

By Sanjesh Singh

Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night.

It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic

Sterling understandably wanted to be with his family but reportedly remained committed to England’s World Cup run and didn’t rule out a return to Qatar under the proper circumstances.

Prior to the starting lineups being revealed ahead of kick-off, the England Football Association announced on Twitter that Sterling would not be available for selection due to a family matter.

England topped Senegal 3-0 in the matchup and will now face France in the quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 10. Phil Foden started at left wing, Sterling’s usual position, and delivered with two assists to Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Sterling scored in England’s Group B opener against Iran and also has an assist to his name in two games played.

England will also be without defender Ben White for the rest of the tournament after he left the squad on Wednesday due to personal reasons, the FA said in a statement

