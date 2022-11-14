The 2022 FIFA World Cup is only days away, and we are beginning to see the United States’ camaraderie shine.

In an effort to inspire, billboards have been posted in each member of the U.S. men’s national team’s hometowns with messages written specifically by popular TV fictional character Ted Lasso.

The billboards have appeared in San Diego, Seattle, Pico Rivera, Calif. and even Bergen County, N.J.

Like most M. Night completists, I believe in signs.



Go get ‘em, boys! https://t.co/quFZ3kPO9U — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) November 14, 2022

The USMNT has responded with gratitude, using a popular line from the hit Apple TV+ series to shout out the gesture.

The billboards have set the tone for the United States’ presence in the 2022 World Cup. The country, which will play its first game on Nov. 21 against Group B opponent Wales, is expected to get out of the group and into the knockout stage.

Who is Ted Lasso?

For those of you who don’t understand these billboards, let’s introduce you to Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso is the main television character from the Apple TV+ hit series, “Ted Lasso.” The show, which debuted in August 2020, is an American sports comedy-drama that was developed by comedian, actor and Emmy Award-winner Jason Sudeikis.

The character is an eccentric, friendly, charming and uplifting coach who recently becomes hired to coach the fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond, and the show basically goes through all of Lasso’s trials and tribulations during his attempt to win over the team.

You can stream “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+.

What do the Ted Lasso billboards say?

The billboards posted across the United States emulate exactly what we would expect from the motivational soccer coach Lasso.

The boards, directed towards all the U.S. players taking the field in a week at the World Cup, are yellow with blue writing and appear on buildings, above highways and even at schools.

Lasso wants players to “Believe,” as the charismatic character often says in the show.

For instance, for Jordan Morris of Seattle, Lasso wrote: “Jordan, When you first broke on the scene, I was blown away by your sheer speed and talent. I’m sure you know all about bein’ blown away, being from Seattle and all. Lotta gloomy days, but the thing about you is that you don’t let anyone rain on your parade. Precipitation and perseverance are two of your specialities. Maybe just focus on the second one when you’re playing in the Big Games. Rain or shine, I’ll be rootin’ for you!”

What is the USMNT’s World Cup schedule?

The USMNT will play its first game on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET against Wales.

Game 2 will be a battle against England on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET and Game 3 will be against Iran on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the U.S. men’s national team throughout the World Cup.

Who is on the USMNT World Cup roster?

After months of debate, the USMNT World Cup roster was announced by manager Gregg Berhalter on Nov. 9.

Here are all 26 players who will be suiting up for the USMNT:

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner, Arsenal

Sean Johnson, NYCFC

Ethan Horvath, Luton Town

Defenders

RB/LB Sergino Dest, AC Milan

CB Walker Zimmerman, Nashville

RB DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami

LB Antonee Robinson, Fulham

CB Tim Ream, Fulham

RB/LB Joe Scally, Monchengladbach

RB Shaq Moore, Nashville

CB Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

CB Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls

Midfielders

CAM/CM Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United

CDM Kellyn Acosta, LAFC

CDM Tyler Adams, Leeds United

CM Luca De La Torre, Celta Vigo

CM Weston McKinnie, Juventus

CM Yunus Musah, Valencia

CAM/CM Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders

Forwards